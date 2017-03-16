Mistake by I-77 toll road crew confuses drivers with odd lane stripes

Constructions zones are challenging enough for drivers. But when the lanes suddenly look like wet spaghetti, watch out.
That’s the problem on part of a two-mile stretch of Interstate 77 North between Sunset Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte.
Striping for one of the lanes suddenly widens then narrows back down, making it unclear where drivers are supposed to be.
Dear I-77, some of your lanes are drunk Tracie Chan, on Facebook
It’s been a problem since last Saturday morning, N.C. Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jen Thompson said. The contractor for the I-77 toll lane project was supposed to have it fixed by now, but bad weather and cold temperatures have prevented repairs so far.
Those repairs are now planned for Friday night, or possibly during the day Friday if a sub-contractor can get out there that quickly, Thompson said.
“We don’t want anyone to feel unsafe,” she said. “We want that fixed immediately.”
Re-striping is done as lanes are realigned during the project to add express lanes on I-77. The prime contractor is Sugar Creek Construction, and it is responsible for ensuring the lanes are fixed, Thompson said.
For now, drivers are left to proceed cautiously in the area.
Charlotte resident Tracie Chan drives that route on her way to work in the Lake Norman area. She called the lanes dangerous and confusing, especially the first time she encountered them.
Or, as she put it on Facebook: “Dear I-77, some of your lanes are drunk — it is literally a free-for-all out there in places!”
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
