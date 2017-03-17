Crash that ejected passenger to her death was caused by drunk driver, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the car passenger who died Thursday in a Freedom Drive crash that is being blamed on a drunk driver.
Passenger Le-Adreanna Matanya Glee, 26, died at the scene, near the intersection of Freedom Drive and Thriftwood Drive, police said. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.
Glee was in the right front passenger seat of a Nissan Sentra at the time of the crash, and was ejected on impact, police said.
A preliminary investigation indicates the Nissan Sentra was traveling north on Thriftwood Drive when it failed to stop at a stop sign, police said. The Sentra drove into the path of a 2009 Mitsubishi on Freedom Drive. After impact, both vehicles lost control and went off the roadway.
The driver of the Nissan Sentra was found to be impaired and arrested for DWI and felony death by motor vehicle. He was identified as Isaac Vonzell Woodall, age 57.
Any person who witnessed this crash or has information about this case is asked to call 704-432-2169. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app websitehttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
