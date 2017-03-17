Loss of Mary Jo’s founder tears a hole in the fabric of the Carolinas

Sewing fans all over all the South will mourn the passing of Mary Jo Cloninger, whose sprawling fabric store Mary Jo’s in Gastonia has been a must-stop for years.
Cloninger, 85, died Thursday at Covenant Village in Gastonia, according to the store.
Cloninger started the store in 1951 in the back of a barber shop with a $500 loan from her father, when she was 19 and newly married. She had limited education and had never learned to read above a third-grade level. In her 30s, she learned she had dyslexia. But her knowledge of sewing and what customers needed helped her turn the store into an empire, with a mail-order business that filled orders from around the world.
The business survived the change from a time when some women made all the clothes for their families to the era when sewing was more of a hobby. The location on Cox Road, right off the busy I-85 corridor between Charlotte and Atlanta, helped it draw customers from all over who considered a stop at Mary Jo’s a part of any trip through Western North Carolina.
In an Observer story about the store’s 50th anniversary in 2001, she said that she never wore anything that she hadn’t sewed herself.
“Every stitch,” she said. “Every piece I have is a remnant of something that didn't get used. I'm a Capricorn. Capricorns recycle everything but toilet paper.”
The store eventually evolved into a cavernous space, with roll after roll of colorful fabrics, sewing notions, buttons and anything else a crafter could need. It’s been featured in Southern Living, and helped to supply costumes for the TV series “Dawson’s Creek” and the Mel Gibson movie “The Patriot.”
Cloninger is survived by her children, Thomas and Alan Cloninger and Paula Houser, as well as her grandchildren.
According to the store’s website, the family plans a private graveside service. Memorials may be made to Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 103 W. Church St., in Dallas.
