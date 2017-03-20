NC teen dies after getting silicone injections at unlicensed clinic in Salisbury

A Salisbury woman is facing second degree murder charges after she allegedly performed plastic surgery on a teenager that resulted in the teen’s death.
Salisbury Police say Eugene Jones II, 19, of Fayetteville, died after receiving silicone injections at the Salisbury home of Kavonceya Iman Cornelius, 42, also known as Kenneth Rudolph Cornelius. The home is located in the 500 block of Union Heights Boulevard in Salisbury.
Jones died in Fayetteville from complications blamed on the procedure on Jan. 12, police say.
On Monday, a warrant for second degree murder was served on Kavonceya Cornelius. The Salisbury Post reported that Cornelius turned herself in to authorities Monday. She was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond. A first appearance was set for March 22.
Investigators say they learned of the unlicensed clinic on Feb. 13, after receiving a tip from another patient that had become ill after receiving silicon injection from Cornelius, police said. “As a result, the victim now has very serious health problems,” police said in a statement. That patient has not been named by police.
Police say the investigation found Cornelius had been conducting these medical procedures with non-medical grade silicone.
