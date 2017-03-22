Cam Newton surgery news ripples through the online world

The Carolina Panthers revealed Tuesday that Cam Newton will undergo surgery to repair a partially-torn rotator cuff, stemming from an injury sustained Dec. 11 against the San Diego Chargers. The timetable for Newton’s rehab should have him prepared for training camp and the opening of the NFL season, the team said. Here’s some reaction from Charlotte and around the country.
ESPN said the injury is a reminder that the quarterback, known for his Superman touchdown celebration, is not actually Superman. Columnist David Newton noted said it’s time for the team to start protecting Newton better, noting this surgery only adds to recent injuries including a concussion this past season and an ankle injury last offseason.
“For Newton’s sake, Rivera needs to stick to his 2017 plan of letting his offense and quarterback evolve,” David Newton wrote. “The latest surgery should be a good reminder of why.”
The Inquisitr posted this: “Missing offseason workouts isn’t the end of the world, but a torn rotator cuff is something that’s not going to lend itself well to Carolina Panthers rumors,” Ryan Devault wrote. “The positive outlook that the Pro Bowl quarterback should be back by training camp is certainly good Panthers news, but anytime the star player goes under the knife there is cause for concern.”
For many Panthers fans, the surgery is a cause for concern. Some wondered why the Panthers continued to let Newton play with the injury, especially that late into a lost 6-10 season.
So why in the HELL was Cam Newton allowed on the field with a shoulder injury the last two games of the season? Jeez! Stupid!— NFCChampionPanthers (@PantherHeel) March 21, 2017
NOT good Panther Nation... NOT good... SMH#camnewton #supercam #carolinapanthers #keeppounding #panthernation #panthersnation #lukekuechly pic.twitter.com/OrVSzQIft9— comediandavemartin (@comicdavemartin) March 21, 2017
I can see why the @NFL didn't care to protect Cam Newton. His own coaches and trainers didn't care too either!— Spence (@EsotericCranium) March 21, 2017
But hey, it could be worse right?
Please don't let the Cam Newton news overshadow the Falcons blowing a 25 point lead in the Super Bowl.— Travis Hancock (@TBoneWFNZ) March 21, 2017
LaVendrick Smith; @LaVendrickS
Comments