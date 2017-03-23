These are the fastest growing and shrinking counties in North Carolina

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake Pause

2:25 Future uncertain for students of Charlotte School of Law

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper on HB2: 'We have to get it off our books'

3:22 How to make a cabbage torta

2:10 Attorneys Rob Heroy and Jonathan Hipps discuss Gus Zamudio case

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

3:36 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law