There have been 20 homicides this year in Charlotte. Here’s where they happened.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old found dead behind Allenbrook Elementrary School in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday.
The death of Tyshaud Nikese Brown is Charlotte’s 20th homicide this year and the second in 24 hours.
Last year, 67 people were victims of homicides – the highest number since 2008, police data show.
On average, Charlotte sees about 61 homicides a year.
Below is a map of homicides in Charlotte this year. Click on an icon for more information.
