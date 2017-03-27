Social media is in love with Luke Maye’s ‘luxurious set of eyebrows’

UNC’s Luke Maye became an instant sports hero Sunday in North Carolina's dramatic 75-73 win over Kentucky, to send UNC to the Final Four.
But what you may not know is that he’s affectionately called “Brow” by some fans,” as in his eyebrows, because they are...well, hard to miss.
His eyebrows were even a hot topic on social media Sunday, after the big win.
UNC’s campus newspaper, the Daily Tarheel, referred to them as “scraggley” in an article about Maye’s status as an “unlikely hero.” However, some fans insist they are a secret weapon, used to intimidate other players during glassy stares.
So prominent are the Huntersville native’s eyebrows that they have their own twitter account: “Luke Maye’s Eyebrows,” which refers to them as “the most luxurious set of brows in existence.” (Note: Luke Maye’s Eyeborows are following 32 people on Twitter, but not Luke Maye himelf.)
What's everybody so excited for tonight? Feels like practice to me.— Luke Maye's Eyebrows (@LukeMayesBrows) March 27, 2017
There was even a Maye eyebrow debate this weekend on Twitter, with one poster seeming to win the argument by declaring: “Chicks dig strong eyebrows.”
The Web site ringer.com also weighed in Sunday, with a headline that read: “Luke Maye Is a Former Walk-on, Has Wild Brows, Hit a Kris Jenkins Shot, Is Now a UNC Legend.”
Associate editor Danny Chau went on to call Maye “the sophomore with the most defined eyebrows this side of Kyle Chandler,” referring to the actor in “Friday Night Lights.”
UNC freshman forward Luke Maye can shoot the three. Nickname: "'Brows" pic.twitter.com/fERgT2vWfB— Ross Martin (@Boss_Martin247) October 12, 2015
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
