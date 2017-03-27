Task force focused on helping Charlotte’s poor: “We are not going back to business as usual”

It’s been almost two years since the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Opportunity Task Force was created to figure out how to change the trajectory for the this community’s poor.
In that time, little has changed, and challenges have escalated.
On Monday, the task force issued its report, the result of months of meeting with community leaders and poring over data.
Michael Marsicano, President and CEO, Foundation For The Carolinas, told a packed audience at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center that economic mobility must not be a “pipe dream” in Charlotte. At the same time, he said. “If you came to this convocation hoping for a silver bullet to advance the cause, we will disappoint you.”
And Mayor Jennifer Roberts said: “This report marks the beginning of our work; a blueprint for us to work together. We are not going back to business as usual.”
As part of its work, the group held 30 listening sessions across city and used 51 experts. Among the findings:
▪ Charlotte's goal of 5,000 affordable housing units preserved/created is good, but ultimately won't meet city's needs.
▪ The report calls for broad set of steps a steep increase in funiding for affordable housing, including new developments, more rental subsidies and refurbishing old units. Specifically, it recommends increasing Charlotte's affordable housing bonds from $15 million every 2 years to $50 million and “dramatically” expanding other funding sources.
The opportunity task force formed in early 2015 in response to a 2014 study from Harvard University and UC-Berkeley which showed that poor children in Charlotte are less likely to escape poverty compared to their peers in America's 50 largest cities.
The task force’s work was also given added urgency by the violent protests that rocked Charlotte in September, following the fatal Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shooting of a black man, Keith Lamont Scott. In angry Charlotte City Council meetings afterward, some pointed to the city’s underlying economic inequality as a root cause of the protests.
Rising rent has exacerbated the problem of housing affordability: The average rent in the Charlotte region is up 35 percent in the past five years, as new luxury apartments flood the market. Many of those apartments have replaced older, more affordable buildings as desirable areas are redeveloped. City Council has set a goal of creating or preserving 5,000 affordable units in the next three years, but that won’t meet the total estimated need.
Among those presenting was Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown a Novant Health physician executive and co-chair of the task force. She received a standing ovation after returning to work following surgery for brain cancer.
“We looked at 400 years of how we got here,” she told the crowd. “Hopefully it won't take 400 years to get out” of poverty enforced byt racism and segregation.
Dee O’Dell, Opportunity Task Force Co-Chair and Senior Vice President, US Bank, also cited segregation as the single largest problem in Charlotte.
At a recent luncheon, Garmon-Brown she said the task force uncovered data which revealed “a tale of two cities. … a tale of two children that because of the ZIP codes they were raised in, life was quite different.” Sometimes, she said, it “made us feel like it was almost impossible for us to get to a place where we needed to be in this community to make a difference.”
