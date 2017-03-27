‘Dad of the year’ at Hornets game makes headlines calling out his son for bad grades

1:08 Brutus and Wimpy visit McDonalds Pause

3:02 Black Political Caucus voices its opposition to Senate Bill 306

3:08 UNC's Maye: I saw I had an opening, I just put it up and luckily it went in

0:47 CATS asks for additional millions for light rail construction

2:25 Future uncertain for students of Charlotte School of Law

1:16 Lockers obsolete? Not at Bailey Middle School

2:25 Protest on CMS transgender policies outside Government Center

2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books