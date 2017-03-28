Man fatally shot in north Charlotte

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the 1900 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Investigators gave this account of what happened: The victim was walking on the street across from Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Park when a vehicle pulled up beside him and the people inside argued with him. The argument escalated, then they shot him and drove away.
Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Catherine Simmons Avenue is off Beatties Ford Road near Lasalle Street in north Charlotte.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The Crime Stoppers mobile app website is http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
