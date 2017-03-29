Employees digging at Frito-Lay factory in Charlotte make surprising find

1:13 American Airlines’ hub in Charlotte has a new nerve center Pause

1:05 Demonstration dorm rooms burn for fire safety

1:28 New planetarium in Charlotte

3:08 UNC's Maye: I saw I had an opening, I just put it up and luckily it went in

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

1:59 Task force focused on helping Charlotte’s poor: “We are not going back to business as usual”

0:47 CATS asks for additional millions for light rail construction

0:45 Charlotte soccer stadium gets county approval - commissioner explains 'no' vote