NC’s proposed HB2 compromise is making everyone angry, both liberal and conservative

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. Pause

0:43 Time is running out for North Carolina to keep NCAA tournaments

3:36 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:56 Supporters and opponents hold HB2 rallies in Raleigh

1:30 Cooper calls out House GOP leadership on HB2 compromise

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper on HB2: 'We have to get it off our books'

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts

1:37 Equality NC marks one-year anniversary of House Bill 2

1:13 American Airlines’ hub in Charlotte has a new nerve center