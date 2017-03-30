Cam Newton’s playful side has gotten a new noun added to the dictionary

For better or worse, Carolina Panther Cam Newton managed to get “dabbing” added to the dictionary this week.
Dictionary.com made it among 300 new words added for 2017, many of which it says “came straight from the headlines.” In some cases, they had to give old words new meanings.
“Everyone has an opinion on whether dabbing has seen its day in the spotlight,” admitted a statement on Dictionary.com, but that didn’t stop them from adding it, just in case.
As for the definition, dabbing has two:
1. The consumption of cannabis by inhaling the vapor of heated cannabis extract oil; and 2. The act of performing a dance move that involves posing with one’s nose in the crook of a bent elbow at chest level while extending the other arm to the side at or above shoulder level, often as a celebratory posture in sports or other competitions. (Also called “dabbin’.)
Dictionary.com says the drug-origins of dabbing (a verb) go back at least 17 years, while the noun “dabbing” is new.
Newton isn’t mentioned, but let’s face it, he put this one on the map.
As for some of the other new words, they include: Burkini, alt-right, clicktivism, 420, Kush, cold brew, superfood and smackdown.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
