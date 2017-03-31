Pat McCrory: ‘Things were working just fine’ before Charlotte passed LGBT rights law

Former Gov. Pat McCrory said Friday that the year of turmoil North Carolina endured over the controversial “bathroom law” House Bill 2 was Charlotte’s fault, calling city leaders “misguided” for passing a 2016 law that gave protections to LGBT people.
“Government overreach,” he called the nondiscrimination ordinance which included equal rights for transgender people. “That’s the not the way government should work, to have such mandates at local, state or federal level.”
McCrory’s comments, made during an interview on radio station WBT, came just a day after state leaders repealed HB2 and replaced it with a widely criticized law that imposes a 2020 moratorium on cities adopting non-discrimination ordinances. It also added language that says cities are “preempted from regulation of access to multiple occupancy restrooms, showers, or changing facilities, except in accordance with an act of the General Assembly.”
“Now, we reset back to what the laws were before the Charlotte ordinance was passed a year ago, when things were working just fine in our state,” said McCrory on WBT. “Hopefully, we’ll get back to the priorities...we need to be working on: Safety of citizens, good roads, good education.”
The North Carolina General Assembly adopted HB2 last year to negate a Charlotte ordinance that offered rights protections to LGBT people, including allowing transgender people to use the restroom of their gender identity. That was singled out by critics, who believed it would allow male sexual predators to prey on women in public restrooms and showers.
McCrory signed HB2 into law, but said he fully supported a repeal. He says he tried three times for a repeal, but was opposed by people on both the political left and the right.
The law drew national criticism of the state, due largely to provisions that negated city ordinances giving rights protections to LGBT people. It prompted an ongoing boycott of North Carolina by entertainers, businesses and some sporting events, including a threat by the NCAA to pull all future events away from the state if the law was not repealed.
The repeal “basically means a city like Charlotte in future will not be able to pass a misguided ordinance, which would threaten to jail for 30 days – which the Charlotte ordinance did – someone who disagrees with the gender definition that the current mayor believes it should be,” McCrory told WBT.
In the end, McCrory said he believes the U.S. Supreme Court will tackle the “complex and emotional issue” of how gender is defined. “It’s not going to be decided by a mayor, or a governor, or a state legislator, or city councilman. Or by a chancellor on the board of directors of the NCAA. It’s going to be decided by the Supreme Court, probably within the next year.”
HB2 was also blamed in part for McCrory’s lost re-election bid last year, something he alluded to in the WBT interview. “There was a lot of money thrown into this issue, especially from the left. Millions upon millions of dollars, which many would say had an impact on my campaign.”
In a Facebook post earlier this week, McCrory said Washington special interest groups specifically targeted North Carolina over the past year “smearing our state and encouraging misguided boycotts.”
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments