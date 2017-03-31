Pat McCrory: ‘Things were working just fine’ before Charlotte passed LGBT rights law

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference Pause

1:14 Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

1:13 American Airlines’ hub in Charlotte has a new nerve center

1:35 President Obama's Commutations

0:58 Soccer stadium proposal

1:31 Ballantyne Breakfast Club

2:02 Frank Martin, USC 'enjoying every single minute of this ride'

2:14 Gamecocks celebrated at home after NCAA win over Florida