A 911 call, a chase and a crash led to Charlotte girl kidnapped after double homicide

The bizarre double-murder and child kidnapping that unfolded in Charlotte Sunday apparently ended later that day with a car chase amid the monuments and memorials of the nation’s capital, media outlets in Washington DC were reporting.
The kidnapped 11-year-old girl, Arieyana Simone Forney, was taken to a Washington area hospital after the crash and appeared to be uninjured, it was reported.
Her uncle, Curtis Atkinson, Jr., 36, was driving the car under pursuit and was arrested. He is being held in Washington on local charges, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials have said he is a suspect in the murders of Curtis Atkinson, Sr., 63, and Ruby Atkinson, 62. The couple were found dead in an east Charlotte home Sunday.
Media outlets have said Ruby and Curtis Atkinson were Atkinson’s parents and Arieyana’s grandparents. Curtis Atkinson Jr. lived in the home, media outlets have reported.
Curtis Atkinson Jr. has a lengthy arrest record, including charges for drug dealing, assault and possession of a firearm by a felon. Records show he was found guilty of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, assault and battery, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of stolen goods, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and second degree trespassing.
The New York Daily News was reporting Monday morning that Atkinson was taken into custody after he crashed into another vehicle during a brief police chase on Independence Avenue SW, along the Tidal Basin. There were no serious injuries in the crash.
A third person in the vehicle was identified by as Nikkia Cooper, 26. Cooper was arrested on drug charges, and police are investigating any role she might have had in the kidnapping and murders in Charlotte, CBS News reported.
Charlotte officials have said the chase in Washington happened after a female inside that car called police at about 8 p.m., saying she had been kidnapped. She was able to provide her approximate location to the dispatcher and police quickly began searching for the 2005 white Chevrolet Impala. Authorities have not confirmed the caller was Arieyana.
CMPD detectives are working closely with the FBI, the SBI, the Washington, D.C., Police Department and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the case.
The investigation began at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to assist the Charlotte Fire Department with a call about a house fire in the 7500 block of Glencannon Drive. Court records indicate Curtis Atkinson Jr. has been living at the home since at least 2007.
Observer news partner WBTV reported there was a shooting at the home and that there was an attempted arson at the crime scene.
Police said initial information indicated that a white 2005 Chevrolet Impala left the scene just before firefighters arrived. Detectives began canvassing the area for potential witnesses, and then issued an Amber Alert requesting help finding Arieyana and the car.
“It is alarming,” Maj. Mike Smathers of CMPD said to reporters at the scene of the shooting. “This is a quiet neighborhood.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Violent crime in Charlotte was up just over 10 percent in 2016, including more homicides and aggravated assaults, based on a report issued in January by CMPD.
Homicides last year increased 16.7 percent to 68, including three children. The city is on pace to eclipse that number in 2017.
