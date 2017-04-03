Tornado watches in region as band of violent storms nears Charlotte

The band of storms headed to Charlotte Monday afternoon has produced tornado warnings, lightning strikes and inch-wide in Georgia, prompting some schools south of Charlotte to dismiss classes early as a precaution.
At 2 p.m., the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for two dozen counties in western South Carolina until 9 p.m., including York and Chester.
Rock Hill and Chester County schools officials said they were letting students out early Monday. The York, Fort Mill and Clover school districts also canceled after-school events Monday evening. Chester officials began dismissing students shortly after noon, and Rock Hill officials intended to dismiss classes starting at 2 p.m.
Atlanta media outlets were reporting the storm system had spawned 21 lightning strikes over five minutes in Stanfordville, Georgia, in Putnam County. And it prompted tornado warnings in a half dozen counties. The Atlanta Journal Constitution was reporting 8,000 power outages in west Georgia and 3,400 outages in the metro Atlanta area, many due to downed trees.
A ground stop was also called at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a time.
Two tornadoes were initially reported in the Paulding County area near Atlanta, but officials later said they were mistaken.
In the Charlotte area, the National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms will mainly occur after 3 p.m. and that some of the storms could be severe, with wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent, with as much as a half an inch of rain possible.
A cold front passing through the area is blamed for the instability, which the National Weather Service says brings a slight risk of severe thunderstorms. Areas south of Charlotte closer to Columbia are in a higher category of “enhanced” risk for severe storms.
“A squall line will move through region this afternoon precluded by a few discrete cells,” reports the National Weather Service. “The primary threats with any severe thunderstorms will be damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes.”
Storms expected to ease before 9 p.m., giving way to patchy fog. Wind gusts tonight could be as high as 26 mph, says the National Weather Service.
WBTV Meteorologist Leigh Brock says the storms will peak between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
