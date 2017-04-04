Local

April 4, 2017 7:15 AM

14-year-old girl found shot to death in Gaston County park was from Charlotte

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

A young girl found shot to death in a Mount Holly park Monday afternoon was from Charlotte, officials say.

The Mount Holly Police said the victim was 14-year-old Taylor Sorera Smith of Charlotte, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

She died after being shot multiple times in River Street Park at about 3 p.m.. Smith was taken by EMS to Caromont Regional Medical Center, where she was declared dead.

The body had carried no identification, so police did not immediately have a name for the victim Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Time lapse of storm as it rolls over Charlotte

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos