14-year-old girl found shot to death in Gaston County park was from Charlotte

A young girl found shot to death in a Mount Holly park Monday afternoon was from Charlotte, officials say.
The Mount Holly Police said the victim was 14-year-old Taylor Sorera Smith of Charlotte, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
She died after being shot multiple times in River Street Park at about 3 p.m.. Smith was taken by EMS to Caromont Regional Medical Center, where she was declared dead.
The body had carried no identification, so police did not immediately have a name for the victim Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments