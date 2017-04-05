Second Charlotte teen accused of playing role in murder of 14-year-old girl Monday

Hickory police say they are looking for a second Charlotte teenager who may have played a role in the murder of a 14-year-old girl Monday at a park in Mount Holly.
It is believed the second suspect, Eric Deon Combs, 17, of Charlotte, has fled to Ohio, said Mount Holly officials. A murder warrant has been issued for his arrest, and Mount Holly officers are working with state and federal agencies in an attempt to find him. Records show he was arrested in January in Mecklenburg County, on a charge of possession of stolen property.
One teen has already been arrested in the case: Darvon Malik Fletcher, 18, of Charlotte. He charged with first-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Taylor Sotera Smith of east Charlotte, according to Mount Holly Police.
“It appears the homicide was not a random act, as the individuals involved were familiar with each other, and had traveled to the park from Charlotte,” said Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper. “The investigation is ongoing.”
Mecklenburg County Jail records show Darvon Fletcher has four previous arrests dating back to 2015. He has been found guilty of misdemeanor larceny (for shoplifting) and felony breaking and entering. Trials are pending for simple assault, shoplifting, common law robbery, second-degree trespass and probation violation, records show.
Sources have told the Observer that Taylor Smith recently enrolled at Turning Point Academy in Charlotte, after leaving Eastway Middle School.
The Gaston Gazette reported the girl lived in an east Charlotte apartment with her grandmother. Smith died after being shot multiple times in River Street Park at about 3 p.m.. Smith was taken by EMS to Caromont Regional Medical Center, where she was declared dead.
The body had carried no identification, so police did not immediately have a name for the victim Monday afternoon.
Investigators say they responded to a call of possible gunshots near River Street Park and found Smith lying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Holly Police Department at 704-827-4343, or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.
