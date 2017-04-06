Another Charlotte teen has been killed, the 3rd in 5 days to die violently

The man who was shot and killed Wednesday evening in east Charlotte has been identified as 19-year-old Kevin Ruben Marquez.
Marquez is the third Charlotte teen to be killed in the past week, including a teenage boy found dead south of Hickory and a teenage girl killed in Mount Holly.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives say Marquez’s death happened in the 3500 block of Spanish Quarter Circle. Police were called at 8:13 p.m. and arrived to find Marquez with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There have been 27 homicides in Charlotte this year.
Last Saturday, 19-year-old Marco Antonio Pablo Eleocadio was found dead along a rural road south of Hickory, his face bruised and swollen.
And on Monday, 14-year-old Taylor Sotera Smith was shot multiple times in a Mount Holly park. Investigators have two teen suspects in Smith’s killing, both of them from Charlotte.
Anyone with information about the Marquez case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Jones is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments