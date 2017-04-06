Lifeguard drowns in Charlotte area YMCA pool

A lifeguard at a Lincoln County YMCA drowned early Thursday, according to Lincolnton Police.
Police responded to the YMCA at 1402 Gaston St for what was initially a missing person call for the lifeguard.
When police arrived, they found the lifeguard, a 21-year-old woman, unresponsive in the pool at the YMCA. She was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.
Police said they don’t believe foul play was involved. They have not identified the woman.
“Our Y family is heartbroken and fully focused on supporting the family, along with our entire branch staff and members,” Molly Thompson, a YMCA spokeswoman said in a statement. “We ask for prayers of support from our community at this time.”
Thompson said the YMCA will be closed for the remainder of the day, as they work with police.
