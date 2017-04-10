Former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon missing from Georgia home

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon, a North Carolina native, has been missing for two days from his Georgia home.
Nixon, 58, played for nine teams in 17 major league seasons but battled drug problems throughout his long career. He was born in Evergreen, in southeastern North Carolina.
Police in Woodstock, Ga., north of Atlanta, say they don't suspect foul play in Nixon’s disappearance, the Associated Press reported.
“We are continuing to focus on Mr. Nixon's well-being,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “We ask that everyone focus on him being found, safe.”
Nixon was last seen leaving his home at 10 a.m. Saturday in a gray 2011 Range Rover. He had a tee time at a local golf course but never arrived. Nixon’s girlfriend reported him missing, police said.
Nixon was an outfielder for the Braves and in 1991 was suspended for 60 days after testing positive for cocaine, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. Nixon logged 1,379 hits and 620 stolen bases over the course of his career.
He joined the Braves prior to the 1991 season and helped spark a worst-to-first season, but was suspended for 60 days after failing a drug test and missed the team’s trip to the World Series, the Atlanta newspaper reported.
In 2015, Nixon was arrested on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and permitting an unlicensed person to drive. Two years earlier, he was arrested after being found with a crack pipe and crack rock during a traffic stop.
