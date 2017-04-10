“Pretty sick,” Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s bride says of fake Facebook page

Amy Earnhardt, wife of NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., criticized a fake Facebook account on Monday that uses her name to hawk “special edition” shirts honoring Dale Jr.’s dad.
“I do not have a Facebook account!” she said in one of two tweets about the fake account. “This acct is fake and shirts are illegal.”
“It’s pretty sick that a person would make a fake FB account to sell shirts for a man I never even had the pleasure to meet,” she said in the other tweet. “Shame on you!”
Amy Earnhardt tweeted a photo of part of the fake Facebook page. The page shows a tiny photo of Amy and Dale Jr. beside the name “Amy Reimann,” which is her maiden name. Immediately beneath her name is the word “Sponsored,” as if she’s promoting the shirts on her Facebook page.
Next come the bold-faced words, “In Memory of a great man! Dale Earnhardt Sr [sic.] wins 1994 Food City 500.” Those words are above a color photo from the race. Beneath the photo are the words: “Special Edition Earnhardt Sr [sic.] Shirts Released”
Amy Earnhardt said in one of her tweets that she learned of the fake account on Monday morning. Her tweet calling the person “pretty sick” for creating the account received nearly 1,500 likes by late Monday.
