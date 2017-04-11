McDowell County wildfire threatens 35 homes, spreads to 200 acres

A McDowell County wildfire that was reported Sunday threatens 35 homes, federal officials say.
The Dobson Knob fire, as it is known, has burned 200 acres and has not been controlled. The fire is in a steep, rocky area near the North Cove community north of Marion, an area with a long history of wildfires.
The fire started on private property and is now burning on both private land and U.S. Forest Service land in Pisgah National Forest. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dense smoke could blanket the North Cove, Woodlawn, and Linville Falls communities Tuesday morning, the Forest Service said. Travelers along U.S. 221 North should also expect smoke.
This area is closed to the public: Forest Service lands north of the Mountains to Sea Trail and Dobson Knob Road (Forest Service Road #106); east of the North Fork of the Catawba River; south of Old Linville Rd (SR 1560); and west of the Overmountain Victory Trail. The Mountains to Sea Trail from the North Fork of the Catawba River to Old N.C. 105 and Dobson Knob Road is also closed.
