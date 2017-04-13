Local

April 13, 2017 9:57 AM

Tips for pedestrians to cross the road safely

By Adam Bell

abell@charlotteobserver.com

With pedestrian deaths by vehicle climbing at a record rate, authorities offered safety tips for both drivers and walkers.

For drivers:

▪ Don’t assume the pedestrian won’t step off the curb in front of you.

▪ Slow down and cover the break when approaching an intersection.

▪ Scan the intersection looking for pedestrians, especially in high-volume pedestrian areas like bus stops and apartment complexes.

▪ Yield to people in crosswalks.

▪ Always look for pedestrians and bicyclists before turning, backing up and when driving at night.

For pedestrians:

▪ Make eye contact with drivers who are getting ready to turn before you cross the street.

▪ Don’t assume the driver actually sees you.

▪ Cross in the crosswalks.

▪ If getting off a bus, take the time to walk to the nearest crosswalk

▪ Always walk on the sidewalk or if there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic as far from the road as possible.

Source: CMPD, NC DOT

Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Advice for pedestrians

Advice for pedestrians 0:38

Advice for pedestrians
Coworking space popularity growing 0:54

Coworking space popularity growing

Haley and Noah Allen and Wyatt and Amy Bardi reflect on the meaning of Easter 2:21

Haley and Noah Allen and Wyatt and Amy Bardi reflect on the meaning of Easter

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos