Tips for pedestrians to cross the road safely

With pedestrian deaths by vehicle climbing at a record rate, authorities offered safety tips for both drivers and walkers.
For drivers:
▪ Don’t assume the pedestrian won’t step off the curb in front of you.
▪ Slow down and cover the break when approaching an intersection.
▪ Scan the intersection looking for pedestrians, especially in high-volume pedestrian areas like bus stops and apartment complexes.
▪ Yield to people in crosswalks.
▪ Always look for pedestrians and bicyclists before turning, backing up and when driving at night.
For pedestrians:
▪ Make eye contact with drivers who are getting ready to turn before you cross the street.
▪ Don’t assume the driver actually sees you.
▪ Cross in the crosswalks.
▪ If getting off a bus, take the time to walk to the nearest crosswalk
▪ Always walk on the sidewalk or if there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic as far from the road as possible.
Source: CMPD, NC DOT
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
