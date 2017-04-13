Lake Norman High student tries hanging himself at school, found unresponsive

A Lake Norman High School student apparently attempted to hang himself Thursday morning at the school, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a statement.
The student was found unresponsive by another student about 10:10 a.m.. That student notified school officials, Campbell said.
School Administrators worked to remove the student from a noose and staff, including the schools nurse, provided CPR and first aid.
The student has been transferred to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for additional treatment. Sheriff’s Office officials did not give the student’s condition, but the Mooresville Tribune reported he was critical and that the injuries appeared to be “self inflicted.” A name for the victim was not released.
No other students were injured in this isolated incident, officials said. Additional Sheriff’s office personnel will remain on scene at the school for the remainder of the day, officials said. The school is operating on a normal schedule for the remainder of the day
The Mooresville Tribune reported the student was a male and that he was found with a “makeshift noose” around his neck in the auditorium area of the school.
In an email alert, Lake Norman High officials told parents that an incident was being investigated but that there was no threat on campus.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
