Police: 5-year-old Charlotte boy dies in accident at Atlanta hotel

A 5-year-old Charlotte boy died from a head injury on Friday after he was caught in the rotator wall at the Sun Dial restaurant atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta, multiple media outlets reported.
The child and his family were having lunch at the restaurant after traveling from Charlotte, Atlanta CBS affiliate WGCL reported. They were not staying at the hotel, police told the station.
The Sun Dial opened in 1976 and features a revolving restaurant, rotating cocktail lounge and an observatory with a 360-degree view of Atlanta’s skyline from 723 feet, according to the restaurant’s website
The child’s body got caught between a wall and the space that turns the restaurant at about 3:30 p.m., WGCL reported, citing police.
The boy was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford told the (Atlanta) Journal-Constitution. He was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m., according to ABC-affiliate WSB-TV.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
