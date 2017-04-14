Shark surfaces near Myrtle Beach, but ‘we’re not on the menu’

1:55 Light Rail Flyover Pause

2:13 Star Wars: The Last Jedi official teaser trailer

2:58 US Rep. Robert Pittenger on Obamacare and Syria at WBT town hall

0:26 Cankerworms, it is their time of year

2:15 Good Friday services at St. Gabriel Catholic Church

2:37 Add this to S-Town buzz: Carolinians may know the professor

0:38 Advice for pedestrians

1:52 Major fire in downtown Raleigh

3:05 Raleigh fire escapees describe 'big wall of flame' and 'terrifying experience'