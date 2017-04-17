Woman tweets photo of snakes clustered along Charlotte greenway

Christine Proffitt said it’s not unusual to see at least four or five snakes on her daily run with her dog, Raven, along Little Sugar Creek Greenway in Charlotte.
But what she saw Monday morning was so out of the ordinary that she stopped with Raven, her three-year-old female Lab-German shepherd mix, to snap a photo and post it on Twitter: A bunch of snakes all curled together behind Carolinas Medical Center.
Watch out on the greenway today guys. pic.twitter.com/bew8EtddMD— ॐ Christine ॐ (@xtine_proffitt) April 17, 2017
“I try to get there early enough when it’s still cool outside, but I got a late start this morning and it was warm enough for all the snakes!” Proffitt told the Observer on Twitter Monday night. “I tend to see at least 4-5 but I’ve never seen them in a bunch like that!”
