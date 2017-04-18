John Grisham is making a rare appearance. Here’s how to see him in Charlotte.

Best-selling author John Grisham is doing his first book tour in 25 years, and one of the stops will be at Park Road Books, the Charlotte bookstore announced Tuesday.
Grisham will be at the bookstore from 1-6 p.m. June 14 for a book signing and discussion of his new book “Camino Island.” It’s the 30th book from Grisham, who gained fame for such legal thrillers as “The Pelican Brief,” “The Firm” and “The Runaway Jury.”
Only 200 tickets are available for the event, and cost $32 each. People can go to the store’s website parkroadbooks.com to sign up.
“We’re really excited he wanted to come here,” bookstore events coordinator Megan Minard said. “His publicist approached us. I think he wanted to give back to the independent bookstores who have supported him over the years.”
The bookstore is in the Park Road Shopping Center, 4139 Park Road.
The ticket to the event gains admittance to both the book signing and discussion, and the book signing portion is from 1 to 5 p.m. Grisham will sign up to two copies of his new book, but will not sign any other book.
Grisham took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to say he was “looking forward to visiting bookstores again. It’s been a long while.
His new book involves a heist from an Ivy League university’s library, a black market for stolen books and manuscripts on “Camino Island” in Florida and a down-on-her-luck novelist who is asked to go undercover and unravel he mystery.
There are more than 300 million Grisham books in print worldwide, according to the author’s website, and his books have been translated into 40 languages.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
