Cut CMPD funding, end checkpoints, decriminalize having no license, immigrants demand

Believing “immigration status should not affect our rights,” a force of immigrant groups released a list of demands for Charlotte and Mecklenburg County officials on Wednesday, most of which call for protecting and giving benefits to people in the country illegally.
Among the demands: Ending all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police motor-vehicle checkpoints, and decriminalizing “minor” offenses like DUIs.
The list was created by the Southeast Asian Coalition, Comunidad Colectiva and Alerta Migratoria, all of which are pushing city and county leaders to defy laws that call for the arrest and deportation of people who are in the country illegally. In Mecklenburg County, experts estimate that could be as many as 54,000 people.
While the list mostly deals with issues facing undocumented immigrants, the groups say they are also advocating for “black and brown people in Charlotte-Mecklenburg (who) are constantly policed and criminalized by members of law enforcement.”
“You have heard our demands several times and continue to tell us that you do not have the power to act,” say the groups in an open letter city and county leaders.
“We know you are able to do more than you say...Do not let the federal and state government take away your autonomy as city and county leaders. Cities and counties across the country, and in North Carolina have already taken steps to protect their immigrant, refugee, and undocumented communities. Be righteous and do the same.”
The demands come as the three groups are organizing a May 1 rally at Marshall Park that hopes to draw the same participation as the Day Without An Immigrant protest in February. That march drew 7,000-8,000 immigrants and their allies, shutting down portions of Tryon and Trade streets at midday.
Organizers of the May 1 rally are again calling for Charlotteans to stay home from work and school, keep their businesses closed, and avoid shopping for the day.
Among the demands released by the groups Wednesday:
- End Mecklenburg County’s participation the federal 287(g) program. Under that program, all prisoners taken to the county jail are asked about their citizenship. Those who cannot show U.S. citizenship are referred to the 287(g) program for further study by federal agents. (ICE says 100 people were deported in 2016 through Mecklenburg County’s participation in the program.)
- Protect the access of undocumented immigrants to city benefits and services.
- Delete citizenship status questions from all applications, questionnaires, and forms used in relation to the city. Prohibit city agencies and employees from requesting information or investigating a person’s citizenship or immigration status.
- End all CMPD motor vehicle check points.
- Cut CMPD funding and “reinvest” the money in housing, health and education programs.
- Decriminalize or create alternative forms of accountability for: Crimes of survival, such as theft and sex work; Offenses that take place in public schools or other public educational facilities; and “minor” traffic offenses like DUIs, no operators license, and driving while license revoked. (Undocumented immigrants are not allowed to get a North Carolina driver’s license, making it a key issue among advocates.)
- Provide money for immigrants in need of legal representation and create an office within the city to provide legal services to immigrants and refugees
