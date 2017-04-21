Hearts melt when Dale Earnhardt Jr. shows up at school to read Dr. Seuss

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. won hearts on social media Friday when he paid a surprise visit to a school in Blountville, Tennessee.
And he wasn’t there to talk about NASCAR or racing.
TV station WJHL says he showed up to sit in an overstuffed chair and read the Dr. Seuss’ book “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” The visit to Blountville Elementary was part of the Dollar General’s partnership with Suave in their Reading Revolution program.
His four minute reading of the book included imitations of a rooster, a cow, a bee and a train. Earnhardt also made an admission: “I love Dr. Seuss.”
Went to Blountville Elementary in TN today to read Dr Seuss! Great kids! We had fun. Thanks @DollarGeneral @unileverusa for inviting me. pic.twitter.com/mRIcfrljYg— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 21, 2017
WJHL live streamed the reading on Facebook, showing Earnhardt in a hooded sweat shirt, tennis shoes and, of course, a ball cap.
His surprise visit preceded a race at nearby Bristol Motor Speedway, which Earnhardt called “a very fun race track.”
The internet gushed with love for the fatherly gesture.
“Dale Jr. is an outstanding driver, person, husband, and will be a great and wonderful father,” wrote Vickie Bellamy on Facebook.
“They will remember this forever,” posted Julie Seale.
“He's getting softer in his older years. Glad to see,” posted Brenda Harrison.
Earnhardt did something similar last October, when he read to a group of students at Stemley Road Elementary in Talladega.
