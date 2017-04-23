Local

April 23, 2017 11:00 AM

Weather service issues flood watch for the Charlotte area

By Ames Alexander

aalexander@charlotteobserver.com

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of the Charlotte area.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue until Monday, bringing two to four inches of rainfall.

“The long duration and widespread nature of the heavy rain threat is expected to result in significant rises and potential flooding on area streams,” the weather service wrote in its forecast.

The rains might also make driving treacherous.

It will be cloudy and cool Sunday and Monday, with temperatures in the 50s.

