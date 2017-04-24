14 young women to be presented by Charlotte Debutante Club

Fourteen young women will be presented at the Charlotte Debutante Club’s annual ball at the Charlotte Country Club in November.
Since 1950, proceeds from Charlotte’s oldest ball have benefited the Mint Museum. The women and their parents and colleges are:
Patricia Anne Belk “Tricia,” daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Grotnes Belk and of club member the late Anne Tolbert Reynolds Belk, granddaughter of club member the late Mrs. Irwin Belk. She is a student at UNC Chapel Hill.
Mary Hill Brooks “Mary Hill,” daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thurman Seay Brooks. She is a student at the University of St. Andrews.
Julia Ann Eubank “Ann,” daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Wesley Eubank II. She is a student at Johns Hopkins University.
Caroline Davis McKinley “Caroline,” daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Patrick McKinley, granddaughter of club member Mrs. James Quincy Collins, Jr. She is a student at UNC Chapel Hill.
Elizabeth Gaines Mitchell “Lizzie,” daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Damon Mitchell III. She is a student at the University of Mississippi.
Meredith Spangler Nelson “Meredith,” daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Craig Nelson. She is a student at Stanford University.
Elizabeth Sumner Park “Sumner,” daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hampton Park III. She is a student at UNC Chapel Hill.
Carter Louise Patrick “Carter,” daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bailey Wilkinson Patrick, granddaughter of club member Mrs. Bailey Patrick, Jr. She is a student at the University of South Carolina.
Elizabeth Grey Poole “Elizabeth,” daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Grey Poole IV, great-granddaughter of club member the late Mrs. John Alexander McMillan, Jr. She is a student at Central Piedmont Community College.
Sallie Louise Ratcliffe “Sallie,” daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Starke Ratcliffe, Jr., granddaughter of club member the late Mrs. Carroll Finley Tomlinson. She is a student at N.C. State University.
Jean Elizabeth Salisbury “Elizabeth,” daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Bullis Salisbury. She is a student at Williams College.
Allison Brittain Shell “Allie,” daughter of Ms. Rebecca Wilson Shell and Mr. Scott Christopher Shell. She is a student at UNC Chapel Hill.
Anna Campbell Shircliff “Anna,” daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Joseph Shircliff. She is a student at the University of Georgia.
Ashley Pearce Westerberg “Ashley,” daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Harold Westerberg. She is a student at Auburn University.
Comments