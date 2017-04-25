NASCAR drivers react to news of Dale Jr.’s retirement

ews that Dale Earnhardt Jr. was going to retire at the end of the season shocked the NASCAR world Tuesday, but Earnhardt’s peers seemed to have nothing but support for the decision.
I'm proud of my great friend @DaleJr for everything he's done for this sport. I'm even more proud of who he is as a man. Love you friend— Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) April 25, 2017
You're a hell of a friend and teammate @DaleJr, I'm really happy for you and @AmyEarnhardt.— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) April 25, 2017
I'm really excited for the next chapter in @DaleJr and @AmyEarnhardt lives. JR has made #NASCAR so much better and will continue to do so.— Mark Martin (@markmartin) April 25, 2017
Really bummed to see a career come to an end, but crazy excited to see where it goes from here. #Bossman #Hero @DaleJr https://t.co/0WsWVb10Dz— Justin Allgaier (@J_Allgaier) April 25, 2017
Now we know why...— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 25, 2017
You've helped make this a better sport for so many of us, we wish you all the best in your retirement. https://t.co/9Ze6JZgZ70
Got us like https://t.co/6WS3zBCibH— NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 25, 2017
Happy for ya @DaleJr, nothing but respect. Let's end it on a good note this year— Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) April 25, 2017
Left his mark. pic.twitter.com/dwpVj0K31r— NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 25, 2017
Dale Earnhardt Jr. retires as the toughest athlete in all of sports(Yahoo!Sports) https://t.co/YwiXzxtKUs— Jamie_McMurray_ (@Jamie_McMurray_) April 25, 2017
Great memories racing @DaleJr I am pretty sure when you google "cool". Your picture shows up— Bobby Labonte (@Bobby_Labonte) April 25, 2017
Congrats on a great career @DaleJr, finish strong! Thx 4 all u have given this sport. All the best to u n Amy w the next chapter n ur lives— Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) April 25, 2017
