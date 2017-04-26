Observer event gives peek into how the PGA Championship came to Charlotte

The moment the final group of golfers finished the first hole at the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship last summer, crews moved in to prepare Quail Hollow Club for the 2017 PGA Championship coming to Charlotte in August. It’s been a whirlwind of activity since then as the course has gotten a substantial makeover.
In this Charlotte Observer event, The Making of a Major, the audience will get a behind-the-greens look at the years of preparation, lobbying and sharp vision it has taken to bring a major golf tournament to the Queen City. Our panelists will include:
▪ Businessman Johnny Harris, who as Quail Hollow Club president was instrumental in securing the PGA Championship
▪ Johnson Wagner, professional golfer and three-time PGA Tour winner
▪ Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler, moderator
▪ National golf journalist Ron Green, Jr.
▪ Ralph Breeden, general chair of the 2017 PGA Championship
▪ Jason Mengel, PGA Championship director
We’ll talk about the vast changes the golf course has physically undergone in the last year. And we’ll get a glimpse into the leadership and business savvy it has taken to score such a prestigious championship. At the end, we’ll open the conversation to the audience. Afterwards, the audience is invited to a reception in the McGlohon lobby for post-event conversation.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at PGAinCharlotte.com.
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Discussion 7-8:15 p.m., reception until 9 p.m.
Where: McGlohon Theater in uptown Charlotte
Tickets: $10 (includes post-event reception)
Purchase here: PGAinCharlotte.com
