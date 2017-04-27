Ballantyne man bitten by copperhead while doing yard work

A Ballantyne man has become the season’s first publicized victim of a copperhead bite in Charlotte, according to TV station Fox 46.
Mike McGowan told the station one of the poisonous snakes bit his finger while he and his wife were doing yard work Sunday. The snake was curled up and well disguised among some logs.
“My whole hand puffed up, you couldn't see any of the veins and everything was puffed up that big,” he told Fox 46.
McGowan told Fox 46 he got the copperhead in a bucket and wanted to relocate him, but was bitten in the process.
“It went through a pair of leather gloves! I've had snakes before and just the little teeth won't go through it but the fang went through it and I felt a sharp sting right away,” McGowan told Fox 46.
The station reported he sought medical care and didn’t anti-venom treatments.
