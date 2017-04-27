Tim Tebow washed up? Try finding ticket to his games in Hickory this weekend

Tim Tebow and the Columbia Fireflies will be at Hickory’s L.P. Frans Stadium for a four-game series starting today, playing the Hickory Crawdads.
The first three of the Hickory games – Thursday, Friday and Saturday – are sold out.
A Web site for the Hickory Crawdads says tickets are available for the Sunday game, which starts at 3 p.m. Most of what’s left are single seats.
Tebow, a Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback, joined Columbia’s team the first week in April. They are the Mets’ Class A franchise.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports Tebow, 29, is batting .246 with two homers, nine RBIs and 16 strikeouts through 18 games. He homered in his first at-bat of the season.
Tebow never played a college football or NFL game in North Carolina, says the Journal. His only game as a quarterback against the Carolina Panthers was a 2012 preseason meeting in New York, it was reported. He was then a member of the Jets.
Those who miss their chance to see Tebow this week have a second shot when the Fireflies play in Kannapolis July 22-25.
