2 injured when helicopter spins out of control, clips home in Catawba County

Two people were injured when a helicopter spun out of control, clipped a home and crashed in Catawba County on Thursday, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
The helicopter hit a home on Killian Avenue in Newton, just off Sigmon Dairy Road.
At least one of the injured was hospitalized in unknown condition, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office told the station. Witnesses told the station a man crawled from the wreck. No one in the home was hurt.
According to the FAA Registry, the helicopter is a Rotorcraft R44 II registered to a corporation based in Chesapeake, Va., WBTV reported. The side of the helicopter is labeled “utility patrol.”
Catawba County 911 reported the crash at about 1:30 p.m. The State Highway Patrol and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments