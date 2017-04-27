CMPD chief says he ‘can’t defend’ actions of officer who put gun to head of unarmed man

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 Queens graduate Cheryl Gregory Pause 3:33 New boundary plan for CMS 2:12 CMPD defends officers 2:34 Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies 2:09 Money for disabled daughter's trust fund linked to Siskey 1:21 Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season 2:07 Immigrant community releases 'list of demands' for city 2:36 Ocular melanoma - patients share their stories 2:37 Add this to S-Town buzz: Carolinians may know the professor 0:38 "Effervesce" interactive sculpture honors shooting victims Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is defending the actions of four officers shown on a video caught on camera punching and elbowing an unarmed suspect in the head during an arrest and after an extended foot chase. CMPD video WBTV