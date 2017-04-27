CMPD chief says he ‘can’t defend’ actions of officer who put gun to head of unarmed man

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Thursday he “can’t defend” the actions of an officer captured on video putting a pistol to an unarmed man’s head during an arrest.
The incident took place in March 2016 when police chased James Yarborough, who was a passenger in a car wanted in connection with multiple larcenies.
CMPD body camera footage obtained by Observer news partner WBTV shows multiple officers on top of Yarborough. During the four minute struggle, an officer put his pistol to Yarborough’s temple, and said “I will kill you, you understand? Give me your hand now!”
The officers called for Yarborough to put his hands behind his back multiple times, which the video shows him unable to do because of the officers restraining him. An officer is later heard asking the other officers to get off of Yarborough so he could put his hands behind his back.
At one point, an officer is seen repeatedly punching Yarborough in the back of the head repeatedly. Putney said those actions fell within department guidelines.
A CMPD Internal Affairs review determined the officers, including the officer who held the gun to Yarborough, acted reasonably. Jon Dunham, the officer who withdrew his pistol, left the police department about a month after the incident for a job in the Davidson police department, WBTV reported. Dunham left the department before the CMPD internal investigation was complete.
CMPD use of force policy dictates that officers can only use techniques such as punches, kicks and knee and elbow strikes, when a suspect is showing defensive resistance or active aggression. Defensive resistance, according to department policy, is considered actions to prevent being placed in custody, such as running away, twisting and pulling. Active aggression is intended to hurt an officer, and includes punching and kicking.
The relationship between the department has been under greater scrutiny is Charlotte since the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott that sparked multiple peaceful protests and one night of rioting in uptown.
In the wake of that, the department has contracted with The Police Foundation, a national group that will review handling of the Scott shooting and the department’s response afterward.
