Authorities search for man seen in dead Rowan County woman’s car

Rowan County sheriff’s investigators are searching for a man seen in the car of a woman who was found dead in her home on Friday.
Deputies found 53-year-old Shelia Godfrey dead in her home in the 100 block of Lyerly Pond Road, off Faith Road near Grainte Quarry. Godfrey appeared to have been dead since Thursday night, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff’s detectives found Godfrey’s white 1987 Chevrolet S10 Blazer at Super Speedwash on Avalon Drive in Salisbury. A man is seen on video operating the Blazer on Thursday night.
The sheriff’s office released video from Super Speedwash late Friday that shows the man authorities want for questioning in Godfrey’s death.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the man seen in the video is asked to call sheriff’s Lt. Chad Moose at 704-216-8687 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Callers can remain anonymous.
