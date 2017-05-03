New leg of the 26-mile Cross Charlotte Trail to open Wednesday

The latest addition to a 26-mile trail and greenway system that will stretch from Pineville to UNC Charlotte, through uptown, will be unveiled Wednesday.
The Cross Charlotte Trail, when completed by the city and Mecklenburg County, will link commuters and recreational users to other trails, transportation, major employers and neighborhoods. About 80,000 people live within a half-mile of the proposed route.
It will connect three existing greenway systems – Little Sugar Creek, Toby Creek and Mallard Creek – and become part of the 15-county Carolina Thread Trail.
Voters approved $5 million in city bonds in 2014 to start work. Apart from its recreation and transportation value, the trail is expected to boost property values and new development.
Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. event at the Belmont Center will open the trail’s 0.4-mile Cordelia Park segment. The new stretch extends the Little Sugar Creek Greenway under Parkwood Avenue through the park to 24th Street at North Davidson Street.
An event will follow the trail ribbon-cutting to launch the Mecklenburg Greenway Foundation, which will work to advance the county’s greenways master plan. It will take place at Free Range Brewing at 2320 N. Davidson St.
The Cordelia Park segment and a new stretch on Toby Creek, recently finished by the county, will bring the completed total of the Cross Charlotte Trail to 14 of its eventual 26 miles.
