No waterborne illness to blame in deaths of Freedom Park ducks

No waterborne illness caused several ducks to die and others to fall ill in Freedom Park late Sunday, Mecklenburg County officials said Tuesday.
Two ducks were found dead and three are treated by the nonprofit Carolina Waterfowl Rescue. Other affected ducks couldn’t be reached by volunteers.
On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff tested the water and determined it was not the source of the problem, the county said Tuesday. The cause continues to be investigated, officials said.
In a statement, Water Quality Program Manager Rusty Rozzelle said although water quality problems did not cause the deaths and illnesses, contact with water in Mecklenburg County streams should be avoided due to various potential pollution problems.
“If you observe a water pollution problem, such as diseased or dead aquatic life, discoloration of the water, odors, or anything out of the ordinary, please contact 311 and staff will investigate,” Rozzelle said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments