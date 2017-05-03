Local

May 03, 2017 10:14 AM

Hold off on that DMV visit — many offices are closed unexpectedly

By Adam Bell

An internet network outage has forced the closing of 19 Division of Motor Vehicle driver license and license plate agency office in the Charlotte area and elsewhere, the state said Wednesday.

The state Department of Transportation said crews are working to repair a major fiber optic cable that was cut Tuesday.

It might not be until Wednesday afternoon before service is reestablished, the state said. Those offices stretch from the Charlotte area to the Triad.

DMV1
NC DMV offices in the Charlotte region and elsewhere are closed Wednesday because of an internet network outage.
Todd Sumlin Observer file photo

Locally, driver license offices that are closed are in Concord and Mooresville; closed DMV license plate offices are in Albemarle, Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis and Indian Trail.

Customers can check the status of their office here. Enter your location in the search field, and information about the offices in that area will be displayed.

