CMPD officer charged with being drunk and disruptive at transit center incident

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was arrested after police said he was drunk, disruptive and communicating threats at the uptown transit center early Friday morning.
Police were called to the center at 310 East Trade Street before 1:30 a.m., where they said officer Byron Blair was causing a disturbance. Blair threatened the officers when they arrived, police said.
Blair was arrested and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. Police said a department supervisor was also on the scene, which is standard procedure when an officer is involved in an incident.
CMPD hired Blair in October 2015 as a member of the department’s Steele Division. He was placed on administrative leave and CMPD is conducting a criminal and internal investigation.
“Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are expected to conduct themselves to the highest professional standards and will be held accountable when they fail to do so. At no time will this department tolerate behavior that violates the law or our community’s trust,” CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said in a statement.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
