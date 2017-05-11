Channing Tatum to be in Charlotte for Coca-Cola 600, as grand marshal

Movie star Channing Tatum – yes, Magic Mike himself – is going to be in Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28.
Charlotte Motor Speedway sent out press details on the visit Thursday, noting Tatum will serve as grand marshal for the Coca-Cola 600 “during a day-long cavalcade of entertainment unlike anything else on the NASCAR calendar.”
Tatum will give the “Drivers, start your engines” command to start the race, and he will attend the prerace drivers meeting.
The Memorial Day weekend affair at Charlotte Motor Speedway will include a patriotic salute to servicemen and women prior the Coca-Cola 600.
Tatum’s participation comes (not coincidentally) prior to the release of a summer heist movie called “Logan Lucky.” Fox News reported last year that Tatum was collaborating with Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh on the NASCAR-themed film. It also stars Daniel Craig and Riley Keough, who is Elvis Presley’s granddaughter.
The film’s plot revolves around Charlotte Motor Speedway and brothers Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver), who set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600.
Tatum “spent considerable time at the speedway last year during filming for ‘Logan Lucky’,” said a statement from Charlotte Motor Speedway.
This will not be Tatum's first experience working with NASCAR. He and “22 Jump Street” co-star Jonah Hill served as grand marshals for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Pocono 400 in 2014, reported NASCAR.com.
Zane Stoddard, NASCAR vice president of entertainment marketing, served as a producer on the film.
