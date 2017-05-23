Family says car of missing Charlotte Uber driver has been found

The family of a missing Charlotte Uber driver says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police found the car he disappeared in Saturday night.
Charlotte TV station WBTV also reported Tuesday morning that police had identified two people who may be connected to the case. Other details were not immediately released.
In an interview with the Spanish language newspaper Hola La Noticia, Elisa Urbina said her husband Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez began working for Uber in December to raise extra money for a rare family vacation. It was a job he fit around his full-time work at a company making windows and doors, she told the newspaper.
On Saturday evening, he left their house about 9:45 p.m. to pick up a passenger, expecting to be gone only an hour or two.
It’s been three days and no one has heard from him sense. Police are now investigating the case as a possible homicide. Police have said they believe he is in “grave danger.”
Family members said Medina-Chevez, anative of Honduras, took on that second job in hope of making extra money for a big family vacation with his wife and kids.
“I told him not to go to work, but he insisted,” his wife told Hola La Noticia. "He told me he would only go to work for a couple of hours. He promised. He just left to pick up a passenger and, as he had not worked in the last few days, he did not want to lose his place.
“Now I do not know what to do! I miss him so much!”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were initially handling it as a missing persons case, but it became a homicide investigation Monday afternoon. Police said the switch was in part because that unit has more resources.
Medina-Chevez, who was a devout Jehovah's Witnesses, was last seen in the Steele Creek area of south Charlotte. Police say they are working with Uber, but it was unclear if they knew who Medina-Chevez was picking up Saturday night.
They are focusing their search on finding his SUV, a blue 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tag PDV-4382.
His wife told Hola La Noticia that they had been been a couple for 25 years and married for 20. The two had a pledge, she said, that if one ever got lost, the other would not stop looking.
“And that's what I'll do,” she told Hola La Noticia. “I feel like I'm not doing enough. Maybe he's had an accident and is fighting for his life. Last night I had to leave the search because it started to rain very hard and it darkened. Today, together with some relatives we are going to go out and look for him. I will not abandon it.”
Driver safety
One Charlotte Uber driver said the case has made him think about his own safety.
“I’ve had a couple of situations where I don’t know if ‘scary’ is the right word but ‘sketchy’ might be,” said Adam Sharkey, 25, who’s driven for Uber and competitor Lyft for three months. Weekend driving pays for his car and insurance.
Two drunks headed to a strip club this past weekend passed out in his back seat, then got belligerent when Sharkey tried to get them out of the car. Another passenger started yelling accusations when Sharkey, blocked by traffic, took an alternate route.
“I’ve thought about getting a knife in the name of personal defense to keep in my pocket, and seeing that (Medina-Chevez) story has made me say, maybe I’ll pick up that knife this week,” Sharkey said. “It does seem pretty unusual, but everything is unusual until it happens.”
Uber touts the measures the ride-hailing app takes to keep drivers safe.
Among them: no anonymous passengers. Riders have to create an account and provide their name, email address and home phone number before they can request a ride. Uber also logs GPS data so it knows who drivers are transporting and where they’re going.
The online forum UberPeople.net is full of conversations among Charlotte rideshare drivers on company practices, fares and passengers. Relatively few threads discuss safety.
In April, before Medina-Chevez went missing, a driver on the site compared Charlotte to “Chiraq,” a play on the war-torn Middle East, and alluded to murders, stolen guns and “doped up heartless teens and young adults.”
“I feel being a Uber driver is a very vulnerable job to have right now,” he wrote.
Responded a cab driver: “No, you are absolutely correct to be scared as hell. THIS cab driver got a gun pulled on him a month ago ... in broad daylight over a fare discrepancy.
“If (you) can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”
A third writer added: “There are risks in any job. Very few people get killed or robbed doing this job, at least not that I have heard. However, by all means stop driving if it scares you. I could use the extra passengers and surge fares.”
