Acre of opium poppy plants found in Catawba County field. Value: $500 million

About an acre of opium poppy plants was found in a field in Catawba County Tuesday morning.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont. Deputies got a tip last week and were able to obtain a search warrant.
The sheriff estimates the plants could be valued at $500 million or more and say a state lab confirms the plants are opium poppy plants.
The sheriff says only one other opium poppy plant field has been in the United States this year, which was in California.
Plants were being pulled up Tuesday and deputies say they are still investigating.
So far, no arrests have been made.
