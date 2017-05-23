FBI: Teen missing for a year from home south of Ballantyne

Hailey Burns was 16 when she was last seen at her south Charlotte home on May 23, 2016.
The FBI’s Charlotte Field Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children renewed their pleas on Wednesday for help in finding her.
Hailey is believed to have left her home on Baldwin Hall Drive, off Marvin Road south of Ballantyne between midnight and 6 a.m.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long-sleeved T-shirt with Marilyn Monroe on it, and Converse tennis shoes.
Hailey did not have a cell phone and took few belongings with her, according to the FBI. She has had no contact with her family and friends.
Hailey has several medical conditions that require medication, and she took none of them with her. She has curly hair that she may wear in pigtails, and she might be carrying a blue book bag with flowers on it.
She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and about 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is urged to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 704-336-7600 or the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office at 704-672-6100.
