Deal gets NC man probation in DUI case, but court lowers $600,000 boom in restitution

It appeared a 22-year-old Mooresville man got a sweet plea deal this week when his DUI charge was dropped and he was given supervised probation for an Interstate 77 crash that seriously hurt two people.
But the real punishment was in the fine print.
Blake Andrew Pittman has to pay nearly $600,000 in restitution – to cover the medical bills of the two people he hurt, according to the Statesville Record & Landmark.
The exact amount: $596,363 and 52 cents.
Talk about rising health care costs.
An attorney for Pittman told the Record & Landmark that the money will go toward bills for both crash victims, including a woman whose broken arm required “extensive” surgery to correct, the Record & Landmark reports. A man hurt in the wreck suffered head trauma, multiple fracture ribs and a bruised liver, it was reported.
The accident occurred in August 2015 and was caused when then 20-year-old Pittman sideswiped another car, causing both vehicles to veer off the road and roll over, it was reported.
Sobriety tests indicated Pittman’s blood alcohol content was between .09 and .11, the Record & Landmark reported. However, the DUI charge was dropped in exchange for a guilty plea on two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, the Record & Landmark reported.
